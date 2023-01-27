Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Israeli warplanes have carried out attacks targeting Palestinian militants in Gaza after rockets were fired towards southern Israel. It follows the deadliest Israeli incursion in the occupied West Bank in years.

On Holocaust Memorial Day- is ignorance about Nazi war crimes on the rise?

Also, South Korea's disability rights activists take to the subway.

CREDIT: Getty Images. People, holding banners, gather to protest after performing Friday prayer in Gaza City, Gaza after Israeli Forces killed 9 Palestinians in the raid on Jenin Refugee Camp