Main content

Israeli warplanes respond to rockets launched from Gaza

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Israeli warplanes have carried out attacks targeting Palestinian militants in Gaza after rockets were fired towards southern Israel. It follows the deadliest Israeli incursion in the occupied West Bank in years.

On Holocaust Memorial Day- is ignorance about Nazi war crimes on the rise?

Also, South Korea's disability rights activists take to the subway.

CREDIT: Getty Images. People, holding banners, gather to protest after performing Friday prayer in Gaza City, Gaza after Israeli Forces killed 9 Palestinians in the raid on Jenin Refugee Camp

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Fear of flare-up after deadly Israeli raid in Jenin

Next

27/01/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.