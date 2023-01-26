One of the worst days of violence in the West Bank for years.

The Palestinian Authority says it's ending security cooperation with Israel following one of the worst days of violence in the West Bank for years. All this comes just a few days before the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in the region for talks.

Also, Russia launches a barrage of missiles against Ukraine, a day after NATO countries agreed to send tanks; and on the eve of the Czech presidential election, how one of the candidates was forced to deny rumours that he'd died.

(Photo: Palestinians throw stones amid clashes with Israeli troops during a raid in Jenin, West Bank, 26 January 2023. Credit: Alaa Badarneh/ EPA)