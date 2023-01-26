Main content

Kremlin: Tank deliveries to Ukraine are an escalation

Russia launches new wave of missiles at Ukraine.

Russia has launched a wave of missiles at Ukraine, a day after Germany and the US pledged tanks to aid Kyiv's fight against the invasion. The barrage came as Russia said it perceived the tank offer as "direct" Western involvement in the conflict.

Also on the programme: we hear from Jenin in the West Bank where several people have been killed by an Israeli military raid; and are Australians falling out of love with their national day?

(Image: US M1A2 'Abrams' tank moves to firing positions during U.S. led joint military exercise near Vaziani, Georgia, in May 18, 2016. Credit: Reuters/ Mdzinarishvili)

