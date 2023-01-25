The United States has joined Germany in announcing it will send tanks to Ukraine.

The United States has joined Germany in announcing it will send tanks to Ukraine. President Biden said 31 M1 Abrams tanks would be delivered, in a significant policy reversal.

Also in the programme: battling Covid in rural China; and the film documenting the campaign against America's opioid epidemic

(Picture: The US army unveils its new Abrams M1A2 Systems Enhanced Package version three tank in Fort Stewart, Georgia, USA. Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHEN B MORTON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)