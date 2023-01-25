Germany gives green light for tanks for Ukraine
After weeks of building international pressure, Germany has confirmed it will send battle tanks to Ukraine.
The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has confirmed that his government will provide Ukraine with some of its Leopard- Two battle tanks, and allow other countries to do likewise. Also on the programme, the Indian government attempts to crackdown on screenings of a documentary which examines Prime Minister Modi's time as Chief Minister of Gujarat. And, five months after North Korea declared "victory" over covid, there are reports that a five-day lockdown has been ordered in Pyongyang because of an unnamed "respiratory illness".
(Photo: Session of questions addressed to the Federal Government at the German parliament 25/01/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)
