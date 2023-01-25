The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has confirmed that his government will provide Ukraine with some of its Leopard- Two battle tanks, and allow other countries to do likewise. Also on the programme, the Indian government attempts to crackdown on screenings of a documentary which examines Prime Minister Modi's time as Chief Minister of Gujarat. And, five months after North Korea declared "victory" over covid, there are reports that a five-day lockdown has been ordered in Pyongyang because of an unnamed "respiratory illness".

(Photo: Session of questions addressed to the Federal Government at the German parliament 25/01/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)