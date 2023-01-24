German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and allow other countries to do the same, reports in Germany say. We look at what impact this could have on the war in Ukraine. Also on the programme: at least 124 have people died in freezing temperatures in Afghanistan in the past fortnight, according to Taliban officials; and seismologists in China say that the spinning core at the centre of the Earth may have started to rotate in the opposite direction. (Image: Ukrainians hold placards and wave Ukrainian flags during a rally supporting the deployment of Leopard tanks and other military equipment to Ukraine, outside the European Council building during a EU Foreign Ministers Council in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2023. OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Show less