More then 120 die in freezing Afghanistan

Freezing temperatures in Afghanistan

The Afghan authorities say more than a-hundred-and-twenty people have died because of freezing temperatures during the coldest winter in a decade. Also on the programme, several Ukrainian officials have been removed as President Zelensky carries out a government reshuffle linked to an anti- corruption campaign. And, the nominations for the Academy Awards or Oscars have been announced in Hollywood.

(Photo: 23/01/2023 European Pressphoto Agency.)

Today 14:06GMT
