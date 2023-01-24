Main content
More then 120 die in freezing Afghanistan
Freezing temperatures in Afghanistan
The Afghan authorities say more than a-hundred-and-twenty people have died because of freezing temperatures during the coldest winter in a decade. Also on the programme, several Ukrainian officials have been removed as President Zelensky carries out a government reshuffle linked to an anti- corruption campaign. And, the nominations for the Academy Awards or Oscars have been announced in Hollywood.
(Photo: 23/01/2023 European Pressphoto Agency.)
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
