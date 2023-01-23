Main content

Mexico's former security minister goes on trial in US

Mexico's former security chief has gone on trial in the United States. Genaro Garcia Luna is accused of accepting bribes from a drug cartel. He has pleaded not guilty.

A former minister in Mexico's government has gone on trial in the United States. Genaro Garcia Luna is accused of accepting huge bribes from a drug cartel. He has pleaded not guilty. We hear from the former head of Mexico's intelligence servces Gustavo Mohar.

Also in the programme: opposition South African MP on the Ukraine war; and cleaning up 'mermaid's tears'.

(Picture: Mexico's former Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna listens during opening arguments in his trial on charges that he accepted millions of dollars to protect the powerful Sinaloa Cartel. Credit: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

