Mexico's former security minister goes on trial in US
A former minister in Mexico's government has gone on trial in the United States. Genaro Garcia Luna is accused of accepting huge bribes from a drug cartel. He has pleaded not guilty. We hear from the former head of Mexico's intelligence servces Gustavo Mohar.
Also in the programme: opposition South African MP on the Ukraine war; and cleaning up 'mermaid's tears'.
(Picture: Mexico's former Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna listens during opening arguments in his trial on charges that he accepted millions of dollars to protect the powerful Sinaloa Cartel. Credit: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only