Russia’s Lavrov in South Africa for talks with his counterpart

South Africa’s foreign minister refused to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s Lavrov in South Africa for talks with his counterpart. Also in the programme, a tale of two chairmen in trouble in the UK, and a woman surfer on competing in the Eddie, the prestigious Hawaiian big wave surfing contest.

(Photo: Russian and South African foreign ministers held bi-lateral talks in Pretoria today. Credit; Reuters)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

