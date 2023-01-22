Police in the United States say a gunman is on the run after a mass shooting near Los Angeles.

Police in the United States say a gunman is on the run after a mass shooting near Los Angeles. At least ten people were killed at a dance club in Monterey Park. Ten others were wounded - some critically.

Also in the programme: Chinese officials say there were another 13,000 Covid- related hospital deaths last week; and a study suggests that milk drinking caused a European growth spurt thousands of years ago.

