Suspect at large after shooting near LA kills 10

Police in the United States say a gunman is on the run after a mass shooting near Los Angeles.

Police in the United States say a gunman is on the run after a mass shooting near Los Angeles. At least ten people were killed at a dance club in Monterey Park. Ten others were wounded - some critically.

Also in the programme: Chinese officials say there were another 13,000 Covid- related hospital deaths last week; and a study suggests that milk drinking caused a European growth spurt thousands of years ago.

(Photo: 10 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year event. Picture: Getty)

22/01/2023 21:06 GMT

