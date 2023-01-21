Thousands of Israeli protesters have rallied against plans by the new right-wing coalition government to overhaul the judiciary.

Thousands of Israeli protesters have rallied against plans by the new right-wing coalition government to overhaul the judiciary.

The reforms would make it easier for parliament to overturn Supreme Court rulings, among other things, but protesters described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed changes as an attack on democratic rule.

Also in the programme: Brazil's president sacks the army chief just weeks after a violent uprising by rioters calling for a coup; and we look at Niger's success in halving the number of women who die from bleeding at childbirth.

(Photo shows an aerial view of protesters rallying against plans by the new right-wing coalition government to overhaul the judiciary. Credit: Corinna Kern/Reuters)