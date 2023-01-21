Ukraine's defence minister has had a "frank discussion" with his German counterpart about German Leopard 2 tanks, which Kyiv is urgently requesting to confront the Russian military. Germany has not yet decided whether to send the tanks to Ukraine, or allow other countries to donate theirs, despite pressure on Berlin to act.

Also on the programme: on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade US Supreme court ruling, overturned 7 months ago, we hear from both sides of the bitter divide; and we go to New Zealand where Chris Hipkins is set to become the country's next prime minister.

(Photo: A Leopard 2 tank fires during army training at a military base of the German army Bundeswehr in Bergen, Germany, October 17, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Fabian Bimmer)