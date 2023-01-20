Main content

No German tanks for Ukraine

Ukraine ‘disappointed’ over Berlin’s Leopard 2s position

Allies of Ukraine fail to agree on the deployment of new battle tanks in it war against Russia. Also in the programme a senior UN official believes the Afghan Taleban could ease their restrictions on women; and a resident of Axum in Tigray gives us an eyewitness account of the Eritrean troops pulling out from the city.

(Photo: US, German and Ukrainian defence ministers attending the Ramstein meeting. Credit: EPA)

