President Zelensky has called on countries to provide Ukraine with tanks as a matter of urgency, at a meeting of more than fifty allies at a US airbase in Germany. We'll hear from a senior advisor to the Polish president about sending German-made Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

Also on the programme, we hear from the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, about women's rights in Afghanistan; and how a rare new colony of emperor penguins has been spotted in Antarctica.

(Photo: Leopard tanks manufactured by Germany; Credit: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo)