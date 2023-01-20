Main content

Pressure on Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

Kyiv's allies meet at a US airbase to hash out further military support.

President Zelensky has called on countries to provide Ukraine with tanks as a matter of urgency, at a meeting of more than fifty allies at a US airbase in Germany. We'll hear from a senior advisor to the Polish president about sending German-made Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

Also on the programme, we hear from the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, about women's rights in Afghanistan; and how a rare new colony of emperor penguins has been spotted in Antarctica.

(Photo: Leopard tanks manufactured by Germany; Credit: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo)

Today 14:06GMT
Ukraine’s allies divided over main battle tanks

20/01/2023 20:06 GMT

  • Today 14:06GMT
