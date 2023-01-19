Canada’s defence minister stresses need to ensure Kyiv is well armed

Ukraine’s Western allies are divided ahead of talks on Friday over tank supplies to Kyiv; also in the programme Public Enemy’s frontman, the rapper Chuck D on Hip-Hop’s roots and a young Haitian man on the challenges of living Port au Prince.

(Photo: Western defence ministers attend a press conference after the Ukraine military aid meeting in Tapa military camp, Estonia. Credit:

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)