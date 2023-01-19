Main content
Ukraine’s allies divided over main battle tanks
Canada’s defence minister stresses need to ensure Kyiv is well armed
Ukraine’s Western allies are divided ahead of talks on Friday over tank supplies to Kyiv; also in the programme Public Enemy’s frontman, the rapper Chuck D on Hip-Hop’s roots and a young Haitian man on the challenges of living Port au Prince.
(Photo: Western defence ministers attend a press conference after the Ukraine military aid meeting in Tapa military camp, Estonia. Credit:
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Last on
Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only