Ukraine’s allies divided over main battle tanks

Canada’s defence minister stresses need to ensure Kyiv is well armed

Ukraine’s Western allies are divided ahead of talks on Friday over tank supplies to Kyiv; also in the programme Public Enemy’s frontman, the rapper Chuck D on Hip-Hop’s roots and a young Haitian man on the challenges of living Port au Prince.

(Photo: Western defence ministers attend a press conference after the Ukraine military aid meeting in Tapa military camp, Estonia. Credit:
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

