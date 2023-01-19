Nationwide strikes called over government plans to raise the retirement age by two years.

France is experiencing large-scale disruption, as unions mount a day of strikes and protest marches across the country against President Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system. We hear the arguments for and against the plans.

Also on the programme, New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announces her resignation, saying she has run out of gas; and piecing together a complex 3D puzzle, we hear about the rebuilding of a six hundred year-old ship.

(Photo: French union leaders at a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Paris; Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)