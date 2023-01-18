Main content

Haiti: lawlessness and gang violence

Haiti: a first-hand account of a young man killed in his prime by gang violence

Haiti: a first-hand account of a young man killed in his prime by gang violence told by Dave Fils-Aimé, who left Haiti for the US when he was young but returned.

Also in the programme: Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that a key coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot serve as a minister because of a recent criminal conviction; and why sauna diplomacy allows the Finns to punch above their weight.

(Photo: Political activist James Legrand addresses the crowd during a protest against the high cost of living and for an end to gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 18 November 2022. Credit: Reuters/Ralph Tedy Erol)

