The three main figures in Ukraine's interior ministry have been killed when their helicopter crashed into a nursery in an eastern suburb of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine's interior minister, Denys Monastyrsky, died in the incident, along with his first deputy minister and state secretary. We'll speak to a member of Ukraine's parliament who knew and worked with the minister.

Also in the programme: How the senior UN delegation in Afghanistan is trying to get the Taliban to reverse its ban on women working for humanitarian organisations; why Pacific Islanders are worried about Japan's plan to dump wastewater from the Fukushima plant into the ocean; and the unique way that Finland punches above it's weight on the world stage.

(Photo shows Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky during an interview in Kyiv in June 2022. Credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)