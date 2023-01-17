A former commander in the Russian paramilitary group, Wagner, has claimed asylum in Norway. Andrey Medvedev was detained for illegally entering the country on Friday. A lawyer said Mr Medvedev fled after witnessing war crimes in Ukraine. His escape is believed to be the first known instance of one of the group's soldiers defecting to the West. Thousands of the organisations troops are being used in Ukraine; many have been recruited from Russian prisons.

Also on the programme: how police arrested a mafia boss; and how laser beams can deflect lightning.

(Photo: Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. CREDIT: Gulagu.Net/Handout via REUTERS)