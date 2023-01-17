One of Belarus's main opposition leaders, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has denounced as a farce a trial against her in absentia.

One of Belarus's main opposition leaders, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has denounced as a "farce" a trial against her and four other exiled allies that's taking place in her homeland.

The five are being tried in absentia, accused of conspiracy to seize power and forming an extremist organisation.

We have an interview with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Also in the programme: Two decades from one of India's worst incidents of communal violence; we hear how one family still don't have justice; and China's population has fallen for the first time since 1961.

(Photo shows Sventlana Tikhanovskaya speaking at the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 17 January 2023. Credit: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)