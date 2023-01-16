Italy's most wanted Mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested in Sicily after thirty years on the run. Over a hundred members of the security forces took part in his arrest at a private clinic in the city of Palermo. Messina Denaro has been sentenced in absentia to life in prison for his role in the murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

Also in the programme: German Defence Minister resigns; and Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida passes away.

(Photo: A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro the country's most wanted mafia boss being escorted out of a Carabinieri police station after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy. CREDIT: Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS.)