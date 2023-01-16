Main content

Italy’s most wanted Mafia boss arrested

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro arrested

Italy's most wanted Mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested in Sicily after thirty years on the run. Over a hundred members of the security forces took part in his arrest at a private clinic in the city of Palermo. Messina Denaro has been sentenced in absentia to life in prison for his role in the murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

Also in the programme: German Defence Minister resigns; and Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida passes away.

(Photo: A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro the country's most wanted mafia boss being escorted out of a Carabinieri police station after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy. CREDIT: Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hopes dwindle of finding further survivors on Dnipro

Next

Sicilian city celebrates Mafia boss arrest

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.