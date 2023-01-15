Main content

Hopes dwindle of finding further survivors on Dnipro

Thirty people are still unaccounted for following a Russian missile strike on Dnipro

In the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hopes are dwindling of finding survivors following a Russian missile strike on a block of flats. Thirty people have been killed, and another thirty are still unaccounted for. We speak to a nearby resident about the events.

Also on the programme: Israel's President says the country is hurtling towards a constitutional crisis; and why are atmospheric rivers dumping rain on California?

(Photo: Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

