Dozens of people have been killed after a plane with 72 passengers crashed near an airport in the Nepali tourist town of Pokhara. At least 68 people are confirmed to have died, officials said.

Also in the programme: The number of civilians killed in Saturday's Russian air strike on an apartment block in the central Ukrainiain city of Dnipro continues to rise; and Shakira has released a new break-up song 'Out of Your League' targeting the singer's ex, the Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and his relationship with a much younger woman.

(Photo: The wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. Credit: BIJAYA NEUPANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)