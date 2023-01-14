UK offer of tanks to Ukraine potentially paves way for other countries to follow suit

The UK is offering what is thought to be about a dozen Challenger Two tanks to Ukraine. This will be the first time western tanks have been sent, potentially paving the way for other countries to follow suit.

Also on the programme: the former head of security in Brasilia, Anderson Torres, has been arrested on his return from the United States and charged with collusion in the storming of Congress; and we look at the results of the first round of the Czech elections.

(Photo: A Challenger 2 tank being used during a military parade in the UK Credit: Getty images)