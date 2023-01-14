A British Iranian national, Alireza Akbari, who once served as deputy defence minister has been executed in Iran on charges of spying for Britain.

A British Iranian national, Alireza Akbari, who once served as deputy defence minister has been executed in Iran on charges of spying for Britain. Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak has described his execution as a callous and cowardly act by a barbaric regime.

Also in the programme: The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, says she has no intention of resigning despite weeks of anti-government protests which have brought large parts of the country to a standstill; and the man acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as "the world's most durable DJ", ‘Uncle Ray’ Cordeiro has died aged ninety eight.

Photo: Alireza Akbari, Iran's former deputy defence minister, speaks during an interview with Khabaronline in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained on January 12, 2023. Khabaronline/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS