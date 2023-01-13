Main content

Russia acknowledges role of Wagner mercenary group in battle for Soledar

For the first time, Russian military admits to Wagner Group contribution in Ukraine

For the first time, the Russian military admits to the Wagner Group's contribution to operations in Ukraine.

Also in the programme: The United States and Japan celebrate a strengthening of their alliance; and Kurdish protestors in Stockholm threaten to derail relations between Sweden and Turkey.

(Photo: Smoke rises from strikes on the frontline city of Soledar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, as seen from Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 5, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

13/01/2023 20:06 GMT

Next

14/01/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.