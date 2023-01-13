For the first time, Russian military admits to Wagner Group contribution in Ukraine

Also in the programme: The United States and Japan celebrate a strengthening of their alliance; and Kurdish protestors in Stockholm threaten to derail relations between Sweden and Turkey.

(Photo: Smoke rises from strikes on the frontline city of Soledar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, as seen from Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 5, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)