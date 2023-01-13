Main content

Russia announces capture of Soledar

Ukraine refutes capture and says fight still going on.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of "information noise" in the fight for the salt mine town of Soledar. The defence minister, Oleksii Resnikov, said the country was now a de facto member of Nato and dismissed the idea that Ukrainians should fear Russian escalation.

Also on the programme: covid spreads across China; and a special report on the people leading the biggest anti-mafia trial in Italy for decades.

(Image: A satellite view shows a destroyed school and buildings in south Soledar, Ukraine, in January 2023. Credit: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

