The head of one of the world's biggest oil companies has been named to lead the COP28 global climate talks in Dubai, later this year.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber is currently the chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and he is also the minister for industry and advanced technology for the COP28 hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

We'll talk to those who support the UAE's decision, as well as climate change activists who are angered by it.

