Environmental campaigners have criticised the UAE's decision to appoint the CEO of one of the world's biggest oil companies as president of this year's UN climate summit in Dubai. They say that Sultan Al Jaber must resign from the firm to avoid a conflict of interest.

Also in the programme: The IMF is warning of a looming debt crisis that could see many low-income countries at risk of default, and tens of millions facing extreme hunger; and the Italian judge helping children escape organised crime families.

(Photo: Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Credit: Getty Images)