Russian forces close in on Soledar, an American volunteer shares his story; Also in the programme we hear from the son of the imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai; and we speak to the Republican congressman, Bob Good, who refused to endorse Kevin McCarthy as the speaker for the House of Representative.

(Photo: Family carries belongings from house destroyed by shelling in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)