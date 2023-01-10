Main content
Life on the Ukrainian frontline near Soledar
As Russian forces close in on Soledar, an American aid worker shares his story
Russian forces close in on Soledar, an American volunteer shares his story; Also in the programme we hear from the son of the imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai; and we speak to the Republican congressman, Bob Good, who refused to endorse Kevin McCarthy as the speaker for the House of Representative.
(Photo: Family carries belongings from house destroyed by shelling in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only