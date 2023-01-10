Main content

Life on the Ukrainian frontline near Soledar

As Russian forces close in on Soledar, an American aid worker shares his story

Russian forces close in on Soledar, an American volunteer shares his story; Also in the programme we hear from the son of the imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai; and we speak to the Republican congressman, Bob Good, who refused to endorse Kevin McCarthy as the speaker for the House of Representative.

(Photo: Family carries belongings from house destroyed by shelling in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)

