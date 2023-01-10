Main content

Ukraine: the battle for Soledar

As fighting rages in the Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, we hear a tale of survival under bombardment in Kyiv.

As fighting rages in the Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, we hear an incredible tale of survival under bombardment in Kyiv.

Also in the programme: the role of Brazil's military; and Iran jails daughter of former president.

(Picture:Olha, 60, resident of Soledar waits in a temporary sleeping accommodation before being transported to an evacuation train where she will get out in Dnipro, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kramatorsk. Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Many arrested in Brazil over the invasion of Congress

Next

10/01/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.