Officials say at least fifteen hundred Bolsonaro supporters have been arrested. We hear about the role of social media in the attack.

Also on the programme, Pakistan says it's received pledges of more than nine billion dollars at an international conference seeking support for its recovery from last year's devastating floods. And the story of how American hip hop artist, Meek Mill, caused controversy in Ghana.

(Picture: Brazil's Congress building in the aftermath of Sunday's attack. Credit: BBC)