Main content

Brazil : 'Rioters will face the full force of the law'

President Lula pledges to take action against those who stormed Brazil's Congress

In Brazil, President Lula pledges to take action against supporters of the previous President, Jair Bolsanaro, who smashed their way into the Senate chamber, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. Also in the programme: Pakistan asks the UN for more than $16bn to help rebuild the country after devastating floods last year and Nick Marsh reports from South Korea where stringent Covid restrictions are being placed on travellers from China.

(Picture Credit: EPA Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil)

