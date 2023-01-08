Thousands of supporters of Brazil's recently defeated president, Jair Bolsonaro, have invaded the National Congress, Supreme Court and Presidential palace.

Also in the programme: Rev Frank Chikane remembers the former South African apartheid minister, Adriaan Vlok, who tried to kill him but later repented; and tens of thousands of Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia celebrate Christmas in the historic town of Lalibela, the first time they've been able to do so in three years, because of the country's civil war.

(Photo: A man waves Brazil's flag as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, 8 January 2023. Credit: Reuters/Adriano Machado)