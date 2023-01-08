In spite of a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, restrictions on travellers are scrapped.

International travellers have been arriving in China by land and by air after the country lifted its self-imposed isolation after more than 1000 days, when the Covid-19 pandemic was first detected. We ask are the restrictions being lifted too quickly?

Also in the programme: Russia's self-declared ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas comes to end but we'll hear from a place where the attacks never stopped; and life as a drag queen in conservative South Korea

Photo: A man greets a woman who landed with international flight on the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China Credit: Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock