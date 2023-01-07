We report from the frontline city of Bakhrut; and a glimpse of Ukrainian Christmas in the UK

Also in the programme: the shooting of a primary school teacher by a six-year-old boy who took a loaded handgun to school; and the spy known as the 'Queen of Cuba' is released from prison in the US.

(Photo: Believers attend an Orthodox Christmas service at the compound of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery in Ukraine. Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)