A unilateral ceasefire called by Russia has broken down within hours of coming into effect. Both the Ukrainian Defence Ministry and separatist forces say there's been shelling close to the frontline Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. President Putin ordered the thirty-six hour pause in fighting, to coincide with the Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated in both countries. Ukraine had already rejected the truce - arguing that it could be used by Russia to reinforce its troops. NewsHour speaks to a Russian officer that defected from the army.

Also in the programme: Mexico arrests drug kingpin’s son; and Kevin McCarthy gains ground as US House Speaker stalemate continues.

(Photo: Vlad from the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade drives an APC on the front line at Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period. CREDIT: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)