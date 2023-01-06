Main content

Taliban accuse Prince Harry of war crimes ahead of his memoir’s publication

Prince Harry killed 25 Taliban fighters according to his memoir

Prince Harry killed 25 Taliban fighters according to his memoir. Also in the programme Ukraine accuses Russia of breaking its own truce. Spain is introducing laws to force tobacco companies to clean up cigarette filters and we hear how rainforest in the Philippines has been destroyed.

(Photo: Prince Harry walking in a mine field in Angola in 2019. Credit: PA)

