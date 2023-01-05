Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas, a move rejected by Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas, a move rejected by Kyiv which said there could be no truce until Russia withdraws its troops from occupied land. Newshour gets reaction from Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko.

Also in the programme: China's suspect Covid data; and Prince Harry's book.

(Picture: Situation on a front line near Bakhmut in Donetsk area, Ukraine - 04 Jan 2023. Credit: GEORGE IVANCHENKO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)