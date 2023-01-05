Pope Francis has led the funeral service for his predecessor, the former Pope Benedict.

Pope Francis has led the funeral service for his predecessor, the former Pope Benedict, in front of thousands of mourners in The Vatican. Also on the programme, after six failed attempts to elect a speaker the paralysis in the new US House of Representatives enters its third day. And, how scientists have deciphered the meaning behind Stone Age cave paintings.

(Photo: Funeral of former Pope Benedict at the Vatican. Credit: Reuters)