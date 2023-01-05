Main content

Thousands mourn Pope Benedict in Vatican funeral

Pope Francis has led the funeral service for his predecessor, the former Pope Benedict, in front of thousands of mourners in The Vatican. Also on the programme, after six failed attempts to elect a speaker the paralysis in the new US House of Representatives enters its third day. And, how scientists have deciphered the meaning behind Stone Age cave paintings.

(Photo: Funeral of former Pope Benedict at the Vatican. Credit: Reuters)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

04/01/2023 21:06 GMT

05/01/2023 20:06 GMT

