The United Nations secretary general has expressed concern over the controversial visit by Israel's far-right security minister to a holy site for both Jews and Muslims in Jerusalem. We hear from the minister's spokesman and reaction from a Palestinian lawyer.

Also on the programme: at least eight European countries have registered record high temperatures for January in the first few days of the year; and in Cuba, the government has given the green light to competitive boxing for women.

(Photo: Security and visitors at the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount; Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)