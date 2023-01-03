Palestinians and several Muslim countries have condemned the visit by Israel's new far-right security minister to the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. A Palestinian official said they'd hold the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the early morning visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir to a site sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Also in the programme: the struggle to elect a new Speaker for the US House of Representatives; and Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian team.

(Photo: A visitor looks up at the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount. CREDIT: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)