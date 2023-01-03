There's been condemnation of a visit to a compound in Jerusalem, by a far-right Israeli government minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir; the site is holy to both Jews and Muslims. We look into the historical roots of the current tensions.

Also on the programme, as China condemns the imposition of travel restrictions on its nationals, because of the rapid spread of covid, we speak to a senior official at the WHO; and the future of elephant tourism in Thailand - can it be made more ethical?

