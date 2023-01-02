Main content
Moscow admits Ukrainian missile strike killed 63 service personnel
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
In a rare declaration of battlefield casualties, Russia's ministry of defence has said sixty- three of its soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack using Himars rockets. It's the biggest death toll acknowledged by Moscow for a single incident in Ukraine.
Also in the programme: Brazil prepares to say goodbye to Pele; and elections, recessions, conflicts and trends - what's coming up in 2023?
(Photo: Footage, apparently from the scene of the attack, was posted by the Ukrainian military. Source: RELEGRAM: HOREVICA / ZSU STRATCOM)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
