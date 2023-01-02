Main content

Moscow admits Ukrainian missile strike killed 63 service personnel

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

In a rare declaration of battlefield casualties, Russia's ministry of defence has said sixty- three of its soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack using Himars rockets. It's the biggest death toll acknowledged by Moscow for a single incident in Ukraine.

Also in the programme: Brazil prepares to say goodbye to Pele; and elections, recessions, conflicts and trends - what's coming up in 2023?

(Photo: Footage, apparently from the scene of the attack, was posted by the Ukrainian military. Source: RELEGRAM: HOREVICA / ZSU STRATCOM)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

02/01/2023 20:06 GMT

Next

03/01/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.