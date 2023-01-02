Third of world economy will be in recession in 2023, IMF head warns

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned that 2023 will be a tough year for much of the global economy, with a third of countries going into recession.

Also in the programme: Russia says 63 of its soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on a temporary barracks in Donbas; and a British epidemiologist on why we should try to eat 30 different plants each week.

(Photo: International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany on 29 November 2022. Credit: Reuters/Michele Tantussi/File Photo)