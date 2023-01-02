Main content
IMF forecasts recession for third of the globe
Third of world economy will be in recession in 2023, IMF head warns
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned that 2023 will be a tough year for much of the global economy, with a third of countries going into recession.
Also in the programme: Russia says 63 of its soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on a temporary barracks in Donbas; and a British epidemiologist on why we should try to eat 30 different plants each week.
(Photo: International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany on 29 November 2022. Credit: Reuters/Michele Tantussi/File Photo)
