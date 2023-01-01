Main content

Lula sworn in as president of Brazil

The Socialist leader promises to transform Brazil and rebuild democracy.

The Socialist leader promises to transform Brazil, rebuild democracy, and he made an impassioned attack on his right-wing predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, saying he had left Brazil in ruins.

Also on the programme we hear from the Ethiopian journalist forced out of the country because of her reporting of the war in Tigray. And we take a look at the origins of one of the world's most famous hymns, Amazing Grace.

(Image: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with his wife Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife Maria Lucia Ribeiro Alckmin, after his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters / Moraes)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Lula President again

Next

02/01/2023 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.