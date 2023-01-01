The Socialist leader promises to transform Brazil, rebuild democracy, and he made an impassioned attack on his right-wing predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, saying he had left Brazil in ruins.

Also on the programme we hear from the Ethiopian journalist forced out of the country because of her reporting of the war in Tigray. And we take a look at the origins of one of the world's most famous hymns, Amazing Grace.

(Image: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with his wife Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife Maria Lucia Ribeiro Alckmin, after his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters / Moraes)