Main content

Lula President again

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is being inaugurated as president of Brazil in a few hours.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in again as Brazil's President after a gap of more than ten years. We speak to his former foreign minister.

Also on the programme, we hear about the Ukrainian dancers who are using a classic ballet to comment on the war with Russia; and and it's 250 years since the first performance of Amazing Grace - written by a former slave trader.

(Photo: Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo)

