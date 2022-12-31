Francis said Benedict was a kind and noble man who was a gift to the Church and the world.

Francis said Benedict was a kind and noble man who was a gift to the Church and the world. The faithful have been visiting St Peter's Square in Vatican City to pay their respects. The former pope led the Roman Catholic Church for nearly eight years until 2013 when he stood down due to ill health, the first pope to do so for 600 years.

Also on the programme, Christiane Amanpour of CNN pays tribute to Barbara Walters, the trailblazing US news anchor who paved the way for generations of women journalists, who has died at the age of 93. And another chance to hear some of Newshour's best interviews of the past year.

