A US Congressional committee has released six years of tax returns belonging to Donald Trump. The former president battled for years to keep the documents secret. They show that in one year, Mr Trump paid just 750 dollars in federal income taxes, in another he paid nothing. The documents also contradict his claim that he was prohibited from releasing the returns because he was under audit by the government revenue service.

Also in the programme: As Covid surges in China, how protected are other countries? And how royalties from Abba are helping the Chiquititas of Guatemala.

(Photo: Fox News reports on former President Trump's tax returns being made public as seen on screen of the News Corp building in New York, 30 December 2022. Credit: Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)