Spain and Israel have become the latest countries to announce mandatory covid testing for travellers from China, as fears in China grow that the rapid rise in cases may overwhelm healthcare facilities.

Yet Chinese government figures on Friday recorded only five thousand new infections across the whole of the country.

Also in the programme: A new verdict in Myanmar means that the pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is likely to spend the rest of her life in jail; and we hear abiut the story behind ABBA's hit song "Chiquitita" and how it's helped children for more than 40 years.

(Photo shows people walking with their luggage at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport amid a wave of the COVID-19 infections. Credit: Tingshu Wang/Reuters)